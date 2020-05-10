Man faces several charges after attempting to run over multiple cops in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Officers conducted a business check at the Red Roof Inn on Northwoods Blvd on Sunday, May 10 at around 4:30 AM.

They noticed a vehicle with dark tinted windows and found a male in the driver’s seat who appeared to be sleeping.

The male was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Officers noticed an AR style rifle on the floorboard of the vehicle.

When the male woke up, he tried to hide a clear plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance that was in his right hand and started to put the car in reverse.

Once in reverse, he attempted to run over the officers while they were still around the vehicle.

After being unable to hit any of the officers, the male fled from the scene in his car.

Officers followed and the suspect would lead them to Hawthorn Drive, where he would attempt to flee on foot.

Once he got tired, officers were able detain him.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a Ziploc bag containing 11.6 Grams of a Green Plant

like Material that tested presumptive for THC, a white powdery substance that weighed approximately 40.4 grams and tested presumptive for cocaine, and a single clear plastic baggie containing a brown powdery like substance that tested presumptive for heroin and weighed approximately 7.3 grams.

They also found a Palmetto State Armory AR-10 loaded with 20 rounds with an extra 8 rounds loose in the vehicle.

The male suspect was Antonio Jerome Rivers Jr., 33, who was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation after he complained of some pain.

Rivers was charged with three counts of Attempted Murder for attempting to run over the three officers, Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Weapon during the commission of violent crime, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Failure to Stop of Blue Lights and Sirens.

He was also charged with Driving Under Suspension and received a seat belt ticket by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.