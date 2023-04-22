BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested a man on a slew of charges after recovering firearms and drugs during a traffic stop in Berkeley County.

According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for speeding when the driver allegedly tossed a gun from the vehicle.

Upon contact with the driver, identified as James Lee Simmons, BCSO recovered the following:

Six dosage units of Xanax

A Glock magazine with 9mm rounds loaded

A Glock 26, reported stolen out of Berkeley County

Approximately 18.2 grams of Heroin

Several stolen checks

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

BCSO says Simmons has several outstanding warrants through Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Simmons was arrested on the following charges:

Trafficking 14 grams or more of Herion

Possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of burglary tools

Possession of a controlled substance

He is being held at the Hill Finklea detention Center.