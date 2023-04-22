BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested a man on a slew of charges after recovering firearms and drugs during a traffic stop in Berkeley County.
According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for speeding when the driver allegedly tossed a gun from the vehicle.
Upon contact with the driver, identified as James Lee Simmons, BCSO recovered the following:
- Six dosage units of Xanax
- A Glock magazine with 9mm rounds loaded
- A Glock 26, reported stolen out of Berkeley County
- Approximately 18.2 grams of Heroin
- Several stolen checks
BCSO says Simmons has several outstanding warrants through Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.
Simmons was arrested on the following charges:
- Trafficking 14 grams or more of Herion
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of burglary tools
- Possession of a controlled substance
He is being held at the Hill Finklea detention Center.