BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested a man on a slew of charges after recovering firearms and drugs during a traffic stop in Berkeley County.

According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for speeding when the driver allegedly tossed a gun from the vehicle.

Upon contact with the driver, identified as James Lee Simmons, BCSO recovered the following:

  • Six dosage units of Xanax
  • A Glock magazine with 9mm rounds loaded
  • A Glock 26, reported stolen out of Berkeley County
  • Approximately 18.2 grams of Heroin
  • Several stolen checks
BCSO says Simmons has several outstanding warrants through Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Simmons was arrested on the following charges:

  • Trafficking 14 grams or more of Herion
  • Possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession of burglary tools
  • Possession of a controlled substance

He is being held at the Hill Finklea detention Center.