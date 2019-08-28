Man facing charges following Berkeley Co. vehicle collision that hospitalized 5 occupants

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol made an arrest from an August 17 crash that occurred near Jamestown area in Berkeley County.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern, troopers arrested Eric Napoleon Davis, 51, of Moncks Corner has been charged with Felony Driving Under the Influence – Resulting in Great Bodily Injury.

Southern added the crash occurred at 1:36 a.m. on August 17th on SC 41 near Farewell Corner Road and that two vehicles were involved in the collision. Davis was the driver of a 1999 Toyota 2-Door, traveling south on SC 41, that struck a 1999 Dodge Van that was traveling north.

Authorities stated that five occupants from the Dodge van were transported to area hospitals after receiving injuries during the crash. Davis was taken to MUSC for injuries that he sustained in the crash.

Upon his release, Davis was charged by the Highway Patrol and transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center, where he will have a bond hearing on Thursday, August 29th.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol with the assistance of MAIT.