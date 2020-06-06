Man facing multiple drug charges in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown Police arrested Calife Hough in reference to felony assault on a police officer after a New York Police Officer was critically injured in the line of duty.

After Hough was taken into custody, officers searched his residence for another wanted person, Jason Velasquez.

Velasquez was not at the residence, but, during the search, officers found illegal narcotics. A search warrant was obtained and they seized the following items:

147 grams of Heroin

15 grams of powdered cocaine

40 grams of Marijuana

Undetermined amount of US Currency (unable to count money due to bills being contaminated by Heroin)

Two 9mm Pistols

Hough will be charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.