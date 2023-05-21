NORTH CHARLESTON (WCBD) – Tyquan Denard Cooper was sentenced to 20 years on Wednesday in connection to a 2019 shooting in North Charleston.

The shooting happened in March 2019 in the area of Orvin Street in North Charleston.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, the victim states he was shot after the suspect inquired about money and marijuana.

Tyquan Cooper, along with a 16-year-old Ahmad Stevens, was charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

On Wednesday, a Charleston County jury found Cooper guilty of Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson with the Ninth Circuit Solicitors Office says during the three-day trial, the jury learned the victim was walking down Orvin Street towards his home when Cooper and his co-defendant started shooting at him.

According to reports, thirty-seven shots were fired at the victim, striking him in the leg.

NCPD K9 Quido tracked Cooper to a nearby residence, where NCPD executed a search warrant and located multiple firearms, an extended magazine, and ammunition.

Prosecutors presented testimony from North Charleston Police Department Crime Scene

Technicians regarding the number of fired cartridge cases found at the scene.

A firearms analyst from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) testified that two firearms recovered from the residence fired all thirty-seven cartridge cases.

North Charleston Police Department located 37 fired cartridge cases on Orvin Street. (Photo: Ninth Circuit Solicitors Office)

“We are grateful for PFC Desmond McFadden and his K9 Quido,” the Solicitor’s Office said. (Photo: Ninth Circuit Solicitors Office)

A search warrant led to the recovery of the two firearms used in the shooting. Also located at the house were 166 additional unfired rounds and an extended magazine. (Photo: Ninth Circuit Solicitors Office)





Cooper’s codefendant in the shooting was murdered in Dorchester County in 2020.

Cooper was found guilty of Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime and sentenced to a maximum of 20 years.

The Ninth Circuit Solicitors Office says Cooper was also allegedly involved in the 2021 shooting in North Charleston that killed 14-year-old Ronjanae Smith.

Cooper is charged with Voluntary Manslaughter, twelve counts of Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, and a weapons charge.

He also has four drug distribution charges pending.

Cooper remains innocent until proven guilty of his pending charges.