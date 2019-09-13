Man hospitalized after assaulted in Marion Square Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to Calhoun Street and Meeting Street in reference to an assault that occurred.

According to the incident report, the assault occurred at 2:45 a.m. while an officer was flagged down by a man in Marion Square Park who stated that his cousin had been assaulted. The victim was bleeding from the face, and needed EMS, according to authorities.

The victim and his cousin advised the officers that a group of “black guys” jumped the victim and then left. While they were both still speaking with officers, the offender interjected and told them to stop lying. The offender, later identified as Jeffrey Elliot stated that he is the one who hit the victim. Elliot stated that the victim has schizophrenia and attacked him while defending himself when he punched the victim in the face.

The victim could only confirm that Elliot is the one who punched him in the face after he spoke to authorities.

The victim stated that he did not wish to press charges at this time. While EMS attempted to help him get onto the stretcher, he became agitated and started yelling obscenities at the medics.

The report stated that the victim eventually calmed down, and stated that he is schizophrenic, and continued to mumble incoherently.

The victim was transported to MUSC for medical treatment.