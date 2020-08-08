Man hospitalized after shooting at Hilton Head Gardens Friday morning

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A man has been hospitalized following an early Friday morning shooting on Hilton Head Island.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded around 12:30 a.m. Friday to a report of shots fired at the Hilton Head Gardens apartment complex.

As one of the deputies arrived, BCSO says several people were seen leaving the area.

A short time later, a man approached the deputy advising that he had been shot. The deputy rendered aid to the wounded man as other deputies and paramedics from Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded.

BCSO deputies secured the scene and began searching the apartment complex, though the subjects involved in the shooting weren’t immediately located.

Paramedics transported the wounded man to Savannah Memorial Hospital for treatment. As of Friday afternoon, he remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the identities of those involved in the shooting is encouraged to contact BCSO Cpl. William Weich at 843-255-3313.

Information can be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 and tipsters could qualify for a reward.