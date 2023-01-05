CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man charged in a deadly DUI crash on Johns Island was sentenced to several years in prison, nearly three years later.

On Thursday, Joseph Sinclair pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI with a death, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury, and leaving the scene of a 2019 crash.

According to officials in the courtroom, Sinclair was driving on Bohicket Road on May 27, 2020, when he crossed the center line and hit another car head-on. His passenger, David Johnson, died as a result. Law enforcement officials reported Sinclair’s Blood Alcohol Concentration was at .226.

Provided: Alana Long

Two people in the other vehicle were injured, including Alana Long who was 30 weeks pregnant at the time. Her unborn son, Travis, was killed in the crash.

“Travis did save my life, as doctors did confirm that because I was pregnant with him, he cushioned the blow that Mr. Sinclair’s car did impact on me. And so, I am very thankful that he saved me,” Long told News 2 after the hearing.

Tears streamed down Long’s face on Thursday as she recalled the traumatizing event during an emotional testimony in the courtroom.

“Honestly, the most difficult thing was seeing Joseph Sinclair for the first time. I hadn’t seen him since the day he killed my son,” Long said.

Judge Bentley Price sentenced Sinclair 25 years, including eight years in prison, credit for the 702 days already served, and five years of probation.

The sentence was seen as too low by Long and victim advocates who were at the hearing.

“I don’t believe that judge today gave a sentence that reflects the life lost at all,” said Kimberly Cockrell, the Victim Services Manager for Mothers Against Drunk Driving South Carolina.

Sinclair and his family members expressed remorse during the hearing and issued an apology to Long. Through her work with MADD, Long is using the experience to help others.

“It’s hard to keep fighting, especially when a judge responds in a way that he just did but I won’t continue to stop because it is my duty to protect other people from people like Joseph Sinclair or other people on the roads that are making those types of decisions,” Long said.

Sinclair has been convicted of multiple DUIs in the past, as well as driving under suspension.