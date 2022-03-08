CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man sentenced to 18 months in federal and state prison for his involvement in the May 30th Charleston riots will now serve his terms concurrently rather than back to back. Abraham Jenkins was arrested in June of 2020 during a protest at the North Charleston City Hall before being connected to the Downtown Charleston riots.

Jenkins, who remains in federal lockup, was arrested and charged with a number of crimes from the night of the riots including damaging two police cars and firing a fire extinguisher in the direction of police officers working to disperse the riots.

On the night of the riots, Jenkins was accused of standing on a Mount Pleasant police car and damaging it, throwing a water bottle at police officers, discharging a fire extinguisher in the direction of law enforcement and throwing a burning t-shirt in the back of a Charleston police car.

Jenkins was charged with second-degree assault and battery, third-degree arson, and malicious injury to property and sentenced to 18 months in both state and federal prison for more than three years in jail. Jenkins was then sentenced to 36 months of supervised release following the end of the federal sentence.

Back in January, Judge Bentley Price granted Jenkins credit for the 120 days he spent in State custody jail and with monitoring. Jenkins did not receive credit for the Federal time he is currently serving.

Jenkins’ defense argued because an allegation Jenkins had kicked a police officer while being arrested couldn’t be substantiated, Jenkins’ sentences should be served concurrently.

1st Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said there wasn’t enough evidence to prove Jenkins kicked an officer while being arrested but believed the sentences should be upheld.​

Judge Bentley Price ruled Jenkins 18 month State and Federal sentences could be served concurrently before entering the supervised release program.