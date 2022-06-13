COLLETON COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) – Officers are investigating a shooting in Colleton County that left one injured.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a domestic dispute on Grant Street around 1:45 on Wednesday.

Children tried on fire gear while family members were contacted -via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Waterboro Police and Sheriff’s department arrived and quickly seized the armed suspect.

An adult male was located with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics controlled the bleeding and took him to Trident Medical Center.

Two small children were at the scene and did not receive injuries.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said crews showed the children the fire tucks and gear while other family members where contacted to retrieve the children.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the incident.