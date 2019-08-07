Man treated for gunshot wounds after shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At approximately 12:37 p.m., officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to Dover Street in reference to a shooting.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard stated that upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Deckard added that the victim was transported to MUSC hospital for treatment of the wounds, which were not life-threatening.

Officials stated that there is no suspect information at this time and the investigation continues.