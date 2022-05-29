ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Orangeburg deputies are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for murder.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Lloyd is wanted in connection to a May 14 drive-by shooting that killed six-year-old Winston Hunter.

“We are not going to rest until we put this coward in jail,” Sheriff Ravenell said at a Sunday press conference.

Lloyd is 5’2, 180 pounds, and described as a Hispanic white male.

Two people have been arrested in the case, one in West Columbia and one in New York. Deputies believe Lloyd was also involved and is on the run.

Officials have reason to believe he is not currently in South Carolina.

“He can run,” Ravenell said. “New York is not far enough. We are, at this present time, in contact with law enforcement all over this country to locate him.”

Anyone with information on Michael Lloyd’s whereabouts is asked to contact OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.