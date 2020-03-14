Man wanted in double murder of Livingston brothers in Longs, SC

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department announced Friday that a man is wanted in connection with a double murder in Longs.

Quartez Rae Kwon Livingston, 23 and of Longs, is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the department.

Police say he’s wanted in connection with the March 7th shooting near Highway 90 and Melissa Lane that resulted in the deaths of brothers Tavon and Shamon Livingston. Police have not said whether Quartez is related to the murder victims.

He is known to frequent the Poplar and Freemont areas, according to police. He often goes by ‘Ray Ray’ and ‘Rich’.





Anyone with information related to Quartez Livingston’s whereabouts are asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-8477.

Previously, Tiyen Shabaz Stockdale of Longs was charged in the case. He’s facing two counts of murder and one possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge. Evidence suggests Stockdale shot the brothers, according to police.

Earlier this month, he waived his right to see a judge.

