Man who spends life fighting for country loses life savings in scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 84-year-old veteran and Charleston native who survives off his modest social security check. Recently discovered that his bank account had been breached and depleted of 15, OOO dollars after getting the run around from his bank he turned to News 2.

The victim in this fraud case is an 84-year-old veteran who doesn’t do online banking, doesn’t have a smartphone, and does not purchase online. Yet nearly 15,000 dollars were stolen through online apps such as Cashapp, Uber, and Venmo, that was all of his life savings.

George Buero asked his son to get groceries for him. He soon found out his bank account was emptied.

“There were 26 years of my savings, that was supposed to take care of me when I pass away. That money was going to bury me and cover-up old debts I may have and it’s just gone,” said George Buero, veteran.

His daughter, Carmen, says the fraud started in April with smaller charges and continued until they caught it in June.

“Right before we detected it got hit hard to over 10,000 dollars in just a matter of days,” said Carmen Conley, daughter.

George who doesn’t have online banking was in and out of the hospital over the previous months and had not been checking his statements as frequently.

His bank, Wells Fargo, never warned him of suspicious transactions made to services like Cashapp, Venmo, and Uber.

“And now that the money was taken out, I don’t know what else I have and I will miss it and the family will,” said Buero, veteran.

They contacted Wells Fargo who denied their claim and filed a police report with the Charleston County Sheriffs’ Office. Out 15,000 dollars and with nowhere to turn, they called News 2.

We reached out to Wells Fargo regarding the issue and they said “We do not discuss information about our customers or their accounts due to customer privacy and confidentiality. We can share that in response to this specific customer’s concerns, Wells Fargo conducted a thorough review of the customer’s account, and will discuss our findings directly with our customer.”

“For me, for the family, I feel just literally physically ill,” said Conley, daughter.

The Buero’s now want to warn other elderly customers of this type of fraud urging people to pay close attention to their banking activity.

If you think you’ve been a victim of credit card fraud, make sure to contact your bank as soon as possible.