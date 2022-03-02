CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Recent incidents in Charleston’s East Side community left one resident feeling uneasy.

Richard Worley’s home security camera caught a man taking a sharp object to the tires of his Land Rover Defender. The man in the video then walked over to Worley’s GMC Sierra, parked on Aiken Street, to do the same thing. Worley said his golf cart around the corner was also damaged.

“Anytime you see something like that happen you get a little uneasy feeling because you do want to feel comfortable in your neighborhood,” said Worley.

One week after the truck’s tires were slashed, Worley said it was stolen. He told News 2 his security camera caught that crime as well and showed three men breaking into the car and stealing it.

The slashing incident happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 21, the same morning Charleston Police said at least eight cars has their tires slashed in the area.

According to police, they have identified the man seen in the videos. Officers said he is receiving mental health treatment and hasn’t been charged yet.

Sgt. Jud Haithcock said home security cameras helped with the investigation.

“When we got the pictures out there and the videos out there, people were able to recognize him. Ring cameras, anything along those lines are very helpful in our investigation,” said Haithcock.

The tire slashings and theft do not appear to be related. Worley said police recovered his truck and he planned to pick it up on Wednesday evening.