March for Iona Sass held in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There was a march held in North Charleston as people called for justice for Iona Sass.
The demonstrators alleged that Sass was a victim of police brutality at the hands of the North Charleston Police Department on April 22, 2020.
They claim that she suffered several injuries after police officers attempted to forcibly remove her from a renovated bus she owned for her business.
The march led demonstrators from the North Charleston Coliseum to North Charleston City Hall.
News 2 reached out to the North Charleston Police Department about the allegations and they said they will not comment at this time citing “the potential for litigation” and say that “communication with Ms. Sass’s attorney regard this case” is underway.