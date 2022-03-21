LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The March Mayhem Giveaway is helping Lowcountry families in times of need.

“Inflation has really put a dent in a lot of people’s paycheck,” Louis Smith, executive director for the Community Resource Center, said. “Four dollars a gallon for gasoline will put a dent, and we were so happy that we were able to help them.”

Organizers say they’re thankful they’re able to help so many people.

“We were just going through the numbers,” Smith said. “I believe we did about 3000 people today, and multiply that by 4.5 and what do you get? 13,500. Wow.”

From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., families came to the fairgrounds to get free clothes, shoes, towels and crates of food.

“They were here waiting to come in,” Henry Grace of the Charleston Hispanic Association said. “They got in quickly, they got everything they wanted, everything they could use. They got some food at the end. Beautiful day, beautiful day.”

They say people traveled from all over the Palmetto State, and other states as well, to take part in the giveaway.

“We’ve had them come from Greenville,” Grace said. “Myrtle Beach, from Savannah, they’ve been all coming here today.”

Gary Leonard from the Exchange Club of Charleston says events like this epitomizes what the Lowcountry is all about.

“Charleston and the greater Lowcountry area is very giving,” Leonard said. “And we’re just a member of that organization. It’s very heartwarming, because we just try and do the right thing to help everybody as we can.”

Both Grace and Smith say they will have more events like Sunday in the future.

“We are the community and we are here dedicated to helping them,” Smith said. “And we want to put a smile on all those children’s faces.”