(The Hill) – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) appeared to fire back at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for criticizing her defense of the alleged Pentagon document leaker on Sunday by posting an edited image of Graham holding a Bud Light can sporting the image of a trans social media influencer.

Graham earlier on Sunday slammed Greene’s Thursday tweet about Jack Teixeira, who has been arrested for his connection to the leak.

“Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar,” Greene wrote in the tweet. “That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more.”

Graham in turn dubbed her response “one of the most irresponsible statements she could make” while appearing on ABC’s “This Week.”

“If you’re a member of the military intelligence community, and you disagree with American policy, and you think you’re going to be OK when it comes to leaking classified information, you’re going to go to jail,” he added of Teixeira.

Following Graham’s statement, Greene tweeted a doctored image of Graham and CNN anchor Dana Bash, making it appear as though he’s holding a can of Bud Light from Anheuser-Busch’s collaboration with influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who has become popular on TikTok for documenting her transition.

The original image, taken by Jason Bahr for Getty Images in 2016, according to Mediaite, showed Graham holding a glass of beer.

Several conservatives have objected to Anheuser-Busch’s partnership with Mulvaney, part of a March Madness giveaway.

Anheuser-Busch’s CEO Brendan Whitworth released a statement Friday in the wake of the anti-transgender backlash against the company.

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” he wrote. “We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”