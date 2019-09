SURF CITY, N.C. (WCBD) – A massive fire in North Carolina remains under investigations.

The fire was first reported Sunday night at a housing complex in Surf City. Authorities say the fire spread to at least seven buildings.

Several families had to be evacuated from the island by boat.

A local realtor said the buildings involved are single-family homes and that one is still under construction.

No injuries were reported, but the cause remains under investigation.