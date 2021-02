NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will host one of their “largest humanitarian efforts” today.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 6 at the Ferndale Gym located at 1995 Bolton Street, starting at 11:00 am.

It will include a huge food giveaway, diapers and baby supplies, hundreds of clothing items, and nearly a thousand hygiene kits.