Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – Mathis Ferry Road is closed between Hospital Drive and Whipple Road.

According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, a vehicle struck a power box. Officers are in place with a diversion set up.

Dominion Energy says this could be an extended fix throughout the day.

The traffic light on Whipple Road at Snee Farm is not working. Authorities say a temporary stop sign has been set up and advise you to use caution.