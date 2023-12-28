NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Longtime North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey participated in his final city council meeting Thursday as the city prepares to welcome a new mayor for the first time in 30 years.

“This is a tough moment for me. Next to my family, I’ve loved the job that I have more than anything in the world,” said Mayor Summey while giving a few remarks during the meeting.

Mayor Summey became North Charleston’s third mayor in 1994 and has held the position ever since. He announced in March he would not be seeking an eighth term, but instead will dedicate more time to being with his family.

“It’s been part of my life for so long that I’ll be missing it, but there’s a lot for me to do outside. More time with my family,” Mayor Summey told News 2.

Of all the important decisions made inside City Hall over the last three decades, Mayor Summey said there are a few that stand out the most.

“The ones where we finally got in a financial position that we could do things that enhance the quality of life for people,” the mayor explained.

He went on to list the city’s senior centers, swimming pools, gyms, and Park Circle as examples.

Mayor Summey will be replaced with a familiar face in North Charleston, come January. Former North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess was elected as Mayor in November a few months after his retirement from the department.

“I endorsed him from day one, asked him to run. He’s a good man. I know his heart’s in the right place,” said Mayor Summey of his successor.

The outgoing mayor had this message for the people of North Charleston.

“Just continue to be proud to be a North Charlestonian. And let’s continue to work together with the new administration to carry the city to new heights. Help us become what we truly can be, a great place to live, work and play.”

Councilmembers Virginia Jamison, Ron Brinson, Bob King, Sam Hart and Dorothy Williams were also recognized during the meeting ahead of the end of their terms.

Mayor-elect Burgess will be sworn in on January 2nd.