Mayor Tecklenburg asks for countywide curfew following protests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor John Tecklenburg and Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds held an emergency press conference in regards to protests that are taking place for the death of George Floyd.

During the press conference, Chief Reynolds acknowledged that there were some people who wanted to do harm to the city during this time.

“There is a small group…that [is] trying to do harm to our city. They don’t have any interest in having a peaceful protest, they’re not interested in a message. They want to create anarchy and they want to harm our city.” Chief Luther Reynolds, Charleston Police Department

Following Chief Reynolds, Mayor Tecklenburg announced that he is asking for Charleston County to enact a countywide curfew that will be from 11:00 pm until 7:00 AM on Sunday, May 31.

Although it’s not official, an official order is expected to be announced soon.

Before finishing the press conference, Mayor Tecklenburg wanted to remind everyone to be safe during this time.

UPDATE: Charleston County Chairman Elliott Summey released a statement on the countywide curfew.