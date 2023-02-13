CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New plans show what the future of the Union Pier could look like.

The South Carolina Ports Authority submitted a draft of their Planned Unit Development to the City of Charleston on January 30th. The PUD breaks down the proposed redevelopment of the 70-acre space.

The draft includes 270,000 square feet of retail and commercial use, another 270,000 square feet of office space, a nearly 20-acre park, 600 hotel units, and 1600 residential units. Concord Street runs down the middle of the proposed mixed-use site which would feature buildings as tall as seven stories.

News 2 sat down with Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg to get his thoughts on the initial plans.

“We do have concerns about the scale and mass of the development. So, they proposed certain heights and certain density in terms of the number of units, residential units and the amount of square footage of office space and personally, I think that needs to go on a diet a little bit and come down a little bit,” explained Mayor Tecklenburg.

He also said he would like to see more affordable housing. A minimum of fifty units are currently proposed in the PUD.

Meanwhile, the size of the development is also catching the attention of the Historic Charleston Foundation.

“Our biggest concerns are really around the intensity of development, the height. The heights that they are proposing are really quite tall for along the waterfront,” said HCF President and CEO Winslow Hastie.

Hastie said they would like to see more open space included in the interior of the project.

“As far as we’re concerned, its way too dense,” he said.

The draft still needs work in the eyes of the city, but the expansion of public access to the water is much anticipated.

“You know, the benefits of adding park space, opening up the waterfront, taking care of drainage, opening up another street or two to allow more traffic to flow, bikes and peds as well. I mean those are good things, so, you kind of balance these things and I know we will end up with a good product at the end of the day,” said Mayor Tecklenburg.

The South Carolina Ports Authority released the following statement:

Through multiple public engagement sessions in the fall, we received hundreds of public comments that helped shape the PUD (Planned Unit Development). With the PUD now submitted to the city, the public will continue to have numerous opportunities to weigh in during the city’s public process. With public and city input, the 70-acre Union Pier site will be developed into a mixed-use space that will be enjoyed by city residents for years to come. It will provide public waterfront access, fulfilling the longtime vision of the city to redevelop the property and extend Waterfront Park. It will provide more greenspaces for public enjoyment and a beautiful park over the piers, opening up more of the waterfront to the people of Charleston. It will create more commercial spaces and housing on the peninsula, including much-needed affordable and workforce housing options. The designs will complement the neighborhood and blend with the city’s texture. The redevelopment will address ways to improve traffic, walkability, parking and flooding issues, while also honoring iconic assets like the Bennett Rice Mill Facade and Mosquito Fleet. The revenue from this sale will help fund port infrastructure projects. SC Ports moves goods for port-dependent businesses throughout the state and supports tens of thousands of jobs in South Carolina. Investing in port infrastructure is critical to remaining competitive as the 8th largest container port in the country.

The plan will go through Charleston’s Technical Review Committee, the Planning Commission, and eventually, City Council. Mayor Tecklenburg encourages community members to provide their input.