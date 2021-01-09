Mayor: ‘What we feared has now happened.’ National Guard called to assist Laurens hospital at full capacity

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – City of Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn announced a healthcare emergency this week as Prisma Health Hospitals in the Upstate reach capacity, and said the National Guard has been called to assist what is becoming “a field medicine scenario.”

In a recorded message, the mayor explained measures being taken at Laurens Hospital, saying the third floor has been converted to a surge area for COVID-19 patients to provide 29 extra beds. Workers are exploring other facilities to house patients, as critical care units are overflowing.

“What we feared has now happened,” Senn said of hospitals being at capacity. “People will have delayed care because of the overwhelming situation, which could have devastating consequences to your neighbors and you.”

The National Guard has been brought in to provide medics, as well as community family medical doctors and nurses. Senn reminded the community that healthcare workers have been working since February and are exhausted.

“We have taken their work for granted. We’ve taken the guarantee that there will be a hospital, with a bed waiting for us if we need it, for granted.”

Senn pled for the community to wear masks, wash hands and social distance to help.

