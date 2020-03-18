Mayor Will Haynie suggests Mt. Pleasant stores should add “Seniors Only” shopping hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The coronavirus pandemic has led to many long lines inside of stores.

People have been trying to buy necessities for their home.

Because of other stores remaining busy, Dollar General has opened their stores for one hour that is designated specifically for senior citizens.

Crystal Ghassemi, spokesperson for Dollar General, explained that senior citizens will be able to enter the store during its first hour of operation and get any of the items they need without having to be involved in a large crowd.

Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie believes some local grocery stores in Mt. Pleasant should think about doing the same at their stores.

I am asking all grocery stores in Mount Pleasant to consider implementing a “Seniors Only” shopping time as some national retail chains have already done. Unleash your ingenuity & do it your own way, but make it an option. The public will support this. pic.twitter.com/7oVC7NMPjO — Will Haynie (@willhaynie) March 17, 2020

“It’s a suggestion, not a requirement. We all know that a threat to overwhelming our healthcare infrastructure is with those that are more vulnerable to this because some young people could have it and not even have any symptoms.” Mayor Will Haynie, Mt. Pleasant

There are also senior advocates that can help those seniors who may live alone and Mayor Haynie is hoping that the community can come together and help each other during this crisis.

“We want to unleash the potential of our citizens to the right thing, neighbor to neighbor, church to church, group to group.” Mayor Will Haynie, Mt. Pleasant

Crystal Ghassemi added that Dollar General will also be closing their stores an hour earlier than usual. Click here to find out what time your local Dollar General closes.

There are no additional stores, as of right now, that are dedicated an opening hour to seniors, but count on us for more updates as they become available.