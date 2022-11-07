CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster and gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham rallied voters across South Carolina on Monday.

Governor McMaster spent time in the Upstate and the Midlands while Cunningham spoke in Charleston.

The governor started his speech by talking about pushing back against the policies coming from President Joe Biden and Democrats in Washington D.C.

“If you’ve ever wondered how you could lose your liberties, all you have to do is look what has happened since President Biden and his people have been there,” said Governor McMaster.

McMaster also opened with how he listening to South Carolinians when the state was navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Boy has it made a difference,” said Governor McMaster. “We had something called Accelerate SC. We had everybody on there and that’s how we charted the path on what to do.”

South Carolina’s economic growth was touted by Governor McMaster as well. He also laid out other plans to increase salaries of teachers and others.

“South Carolina has had $5 billion in capital investments this year. That’s the most we’ve every had and we’re not through yet,” said Governor McMaster. “We’re raising the pay on law officers. We’re raising the pay on teachers. If you’re a veteran there will be no income tax on your retirement pay.”

Cunningham took time during his last chance in front of voters to speak about his plan to change South Carolina’s economy by using sports betting and legalizing marijuana to generate revenue.

“First of all we’re going to legalize marijuana in South Carolina,” said Cunningham. “I’ve heard story after story of veterans who just want an alternative to opioids. We’re going to legalize sports betting in South Carolina as well. These are things that are already happening so we might as well make some money off of them.”

But, most of Cunningham’s speech was spent talking about helping out the teacher shortage in South Carolina.

“We need a 10 percent raise across the board for all teachers. Also we’re going to get the starting salary for all teachers up to 50,000 dollars a year,” said Cunningham. “Our state needs and education governor and that’s the kind of governor I’ll be.”

Before he finished, Cunningham spoke about abortion laws that he wants to change.

“I trust women with the freedom to control their own bodies,” said Cunningham.

Both candidates are optimistic about their chances going into Tuesday’s general election.

“We have to win every race. Every single race,” said Governor McMaster.

“People are showing up because our message is being received across the spectrum,” said Cunningham.