CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Area Senior Citizens (CASC) in downtown Charleston has many programs, including Meals on Wheels, to ensure seniors stay healthy and safe in the heat. News 2 had a chance to tag along with one of the drivers as he made his deliveries.

Delivering meals to those in need.

“I love it,” Meals on Wheels delivery driver Leroy Commodore said, “because I like helping to feed people.”

Commodore says the warmth in his heart continues to increase with each delivery to a homebound senior, just like the temperatures steadily rise as he continues on his route.

“I love my customers and they love me,” he said. “I make sure they’re alright. I make sure they’re alright.”

Sandra Wright is one of the last customers on his route. She says the delivered meals are a blessing, especially in the heat of summer.

“The convenience of Meals on Wheels to my door was such a tremendous blessing to me,” Wright said. “I don’t have to go out, it comes to my door and I’m very grateful.”

Commodore is one of 25 drivers that combine to deliver more than 700 meals across the Lowcountry each day.

“It’s a family down here, man,” he said. “You need to be here in the morning time. A lot of craziness goes on, but you know, we have fun doing it.”

Meals on Wheels also offers a program where seniors visit their center for part of the day.

“We go every day,” Tiffany Brush, director of Meals on Wheels, said, “Monday through Friday, and we pick up about 35 people and we bring them here, and they eat breakfast with us, they eat lunch with us and then we usually do activities.”

They say they’re glad to provide a space for seniors to interact with their peers.

“We do movie day and we do exercises and stuff and they really enjoy it,” Brush said. “I mean, they’re like a large family. They argue like a large family, they laugh like a large family. That’s just how they are.”

The CASC center says they’re currently looking for volunteers to serve even more seniors throughout the Lowcountry.