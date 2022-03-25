MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The inaugural National Medal of Honor Day at Patriots Point aboard the USS Yorktown featured five very important guests.

Recipients James Livingston, Joe Marm, Melvin Morris, Leroy Petry and Ryan Pitts were all in attendance on Friday.

March 25 is Medal of Honor Day because the first award was given on that date in 1863.

Bravery, honor and sacrifice are three things that Morris, a retired Sergeant First Class in the United States Army, embodies.

Morris and other recipients spent time talking with JROTC students onboard the USS Yorktown.

“We have to continue our legacy. This is our future; the young people. So to get involved with them and help them reach their goals and let them gain the knowledge they need about the military,” said Morris. “It’s very important. Freedom is not free somebody has to pay the price.”

He also told the story about how he earned the Medal of Honor while serving in Vietnam.

“My team came under heavy contact. We took a lot of casualties. We took a lot of killed in action,” said Morris “It left for me to take responsibility to make sure the wounded got out.”

Morris was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross during the Vietnam War, but decades later President Barack Obama elevated his award to the Medal of Honor.

“During that I was wounded three times myself. but the mission was accomplished,” said Morris.

Congressional Medal of Honor Society Archivist Laura Jowdy says that the Medal of Honor is an award to admire human courage.

“It’s inspirational because these guys are human. It’s just a great example of how anybody can do something wonderful,” said Jowdy.

The holiday should be thought of as a second Veterans Day according to Jowdy because the recipients say that the award is for all veterans, especially those who were killed in action.

“Today is about not only the Medal of Honor recipients, but anyone who served. Anyone who wears the medal will tell you that,” said Jowdy.

Morris agrees with that message and tries to live it every day.

“The medal is for the ones who gave their life before me or had serious wounds,” said Morris. “It’s a humbling experience. What I have to do is get out and honor this medal.”