Medical experts and aquarium educators, teaching people how to remain cautious of sharks during Shark Week

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Medical experts say there is a 1.7 million chance is the likelihood of being bitten by a shark, but even though the odds are low they tell me being cautious is key to protecting yourself and wildlife.

Doctors say sharks are not a threat to our local beaches, but advise swimmers to be cautious about them.

“If you are swimming in a crowd of people and there’s schools of fish, you may want to think twice about that,'” says Dr. Matt Blue, a Emergency Room Physician at Roper St. Francis.

Marine educators say shark week is an important time to remind people to remain alert when swimming in the ocean. Dr. Blue says the likeliness of being bitten by one is low, but being cautious with other marine life is important as well.

“People are much more likely to have an encounter with a stingray or a jellyfish, or getting by razor-sharp oyster shells,” says Dr. Blue.

Experts with the South Carolina Aquarium also encourages beach goers to keep their habitat clean.

“We want them to eat what they’re supposed to and not eat anything that shouldn’t be there like marine debris or plastics,” says Sarah Hartmann, an Education Leader at the South Carolina Aquarium.

Hartmann says finding ways to respect sharks living in the ocean creates benefits all the way up the food chain.

“We always watch all the fun things where we see sharks jumping out of the water and we marvel at the number of teeth, but we need to make sure our oceans stay clean so our sharks are taken care of,” she says.

The aquarium encourages people to shuffle their feet in the water to ensure an area is free of sharks and stingrays.