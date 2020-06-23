Local medical professionals say COVID-19 pandemic is leading to less child vaccinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – According to medical professionals at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), the COVID-19 pandemic has led to less children getting their vaccinations.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released a study, in April, that said the amount of children that have gotten their vaccinations is 1/5 less than the usual amount around this time of year.

Dr. Elizabeth Mack, Director of Pediatric Critical Care at MUSC, says the lack of child vaccinations this year could prove to be dangerous in the future.

“This really puts children and adolescents at risk and it really leaves us without that herd immunity that we normally take advantage of in society,” Dr. Mack on the risk of less children receiving vaccines.

Staff at MUSC make sure to wear masks, social distance as much as possible, routinely disinfect surfaces throughout their area, and they try to keep as many people, as they can, out of their waiting rooms.

Children are usually vaccinated for diseases like the measles, mumps, hepatitis b, polio, and many others.

Dr. Mack says if children aren’t given the proper vaccines soon, it could potentially lead to another crisis besides the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A large number of diseases that have really been at bay for many, many decades and when vaccine levels are this low, we worry that we’ll see a resurgence of those and we won’t just be in a crisis with COVID but with other diseases as well.” Dr. Elizabeth Mack, Director of Pediatric Critical Care, MUSC

