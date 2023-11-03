CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina is hosting its first-ever Fast Hire Fair on Nov. 7.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southpark Plaza in Charleston.

Attendees should come prepared to interview, receive an offer, and complete many on-site pre-employment requirements. Pre-employment requirements will include a drug screening, Tuberculosis tests, I-9 documentation, badge photos, and more.

To register in advance, visit https://musc.career-pages.com/fast-hire-fair.