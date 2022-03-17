ROCKVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An upcoming fishing tournament will honor a Lowcountry teen who tragically died while boating this year.

Logan Wood went missing in January when he was boating on the Edisto River. Friends said he was duck hunting. His body was recovered just over a month later.

Wood’s friends and family are planning the Inaugural Logan Wood Memorial Fishing Tournament to celebrate his life encourage other boaters to take safety precautions.

“If he were here, he’d beat all of us in this tournament that’s pretty much a given,” said close family friend Kimberly Ambrose. “It’s a way for us to spread the word in a boating atmosphere.”

The tournament is planned for May 21st, Wood’s 19th birthday. Proceeds from the tournament will go to the Because Logan Wood Foundation which promotes boater safety and education.

As part of this effort, Wood’s family is encouraging boaters to use kill switches and automatic life jackets. They have already handed out over 200 jackets at boat launches across the Lowcountry.

When asked what went wrong the day Wood went missing, Ambrose said he would be the only person to know. She said he did not have a life jacket or kill switch. The teen was an experienced fisherman and spent much of his time out on the water.

She and his family hope to prevent this tragedy from happening again.

“Sometimes we take it for granted how good we are with boats and we just want to remind people it can happen to anyone,” said Ambrose.

A Captains meeting will be held on May 19th from 5-8 pm at Tradesman Brewery. The tournament will be two days later at 2414 Rockland Ave. in Rockville, rain or shine. Registration is $75 and will begin in the next few weeks. Updates will be posted on the Because Logan Wood social media pages.