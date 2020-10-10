Memorial ride for Officer Hancher kicks off Saturday afternoon

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) — Bar Louie Broadway at the Beach is hosting a memorial motorcycle ride as a celebration of life for fallen Officer Jacob Hancher Saturday afternoon.

The memorial ride starts at 5 p.m. at Captain Archie’s in Little River with registration starting at 4 p.m.

The ride will end at Bar Louie at Broadway at the Beach.

There will be food, raffles, a silent auction, and live entertainment by the Southern Country Outlaws from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Bar Louie.

The ride plans to make a few stops along the way, passing by the fire and police station that Officer Hancher served at.

Motorcycles and cars are welcome to attend to show their support.

For more information on the event, click here.