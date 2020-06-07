Memorial service to be held for fallen K9 on Monday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

K9 Blue. (Taylor Main/SCDNR)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) announced a memorial service for their fallen K9 “Blue”, who passed away after a medical emergency, will be held on Monday, June 8.

The service will be at the Wampee Conference Center located at 2213 Pinopolis Road in Pinopolis, SC at 11:00 am.

SCDNR thanked all local law enforcement officers who assisted them during this time, which includes the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, North Charleston Police Department, and the Goose Creek Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES