Memorial service to be held for fallen K9 on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) announced a memorial service for their fallen K9 “Blue”, who passed away after a medical emergency, will be held on Monday, June 8.

The service will be at the Wampee Conference Center located at 2213 Pinopolis Road in Pinopolis, SC at 11:00 am.

SCDNR thanked all local law enforcement officers who assisted them during this time, which includes the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, North Charleston Police Department, and the Goose Creek Police Department.