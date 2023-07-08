CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Saturday morning the Charleston Police Department hosted a mental health event in McMahon Park.

Organizers say the only way someone can really take care of themselves, is knowing how to.

“Knowledge is power. I think mental health has come to light over the last few years especially with Covid,” event organizer, Caitlin McGarcy said.

“There’s no words to describe how important and how valuable knowing how to take care of yourself is, especially in certain communities,” CPD officer, Ariel Polite said.

That’s what the goal of the mental health and wellness workshop was on Saturday.

“Just spreading the word and letting people know that the help is there. We are willing to help, we want to help, and we are available to you,” McGarcy said.

A handful of different vendors, like housing connections and health care facilities, set up shop to guide people into learning a healthier life style.

“Especially those who don’t have adequate access to health care, and they just don’t know. So, our goal is to try to bring different vendors together so we can give information to the citizens of Charleston,” Polite said.

A local food pantry also brought in produce and cooked in front of the guests, as organizers say eating good food is a key part of mental health.

“We can have a chef prepare some of the produce that we get so the residents can learn how to prepare the produce we get,” Polite said.

The Charleston Police Department says they are already planning for more events just like this one in the years to come.