Mexican state of Tamaulipas enforcing travel restrictions

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico — In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Mexican state of Tamaulipas is enforcing travel restrictions for residents entering Mexico.

Tamaulipas is implementing an order that prohibits travelers from entering Mexico on a certain day of the week based on the last digit of their license plate number.

The numbers that prohibit traveling into Tamaulipas on the corresponding days are as follows:

Mondays: 0-1

Tuesdays: 2-3

Wednesdays: 4-5

Thursdays: 6-7

Fridays: 8-9

Travel is not prohibited on weekends.

There are exceptions to the rule, however.

Essential workers, such as those in the medical field or factory workers, will be allowed to cross if they have written credentials from their employer.

In addition, Tamaulipas is mandating several orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Residents will be required to wear masks in public across the state.

“The minute they cross the bridge, they have to wear a face mask,” said Francisco Galvan, a representative from the Tamaulipas government.

There are also limitations on the number of people who can travel.

No more than four individuals can travel in a vehicle at one time.

The restrictions went into effect on Friday, April 24.

For more information on COVID-19 in Mexico, visit https://mx.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information/