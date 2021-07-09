Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel exhibits opening day at Festival Hall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Festival Hall is displaying iconic art from Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel through an illuminating exhibit.

This event gives people in the Lowcountry a chance to experience Italy right in the middle of Charleston. They are displaying 34 pieces of artwork, that you can’t see anywhere else.

“We created this event so you could go at your own pace, see what you want, explore what you want, and emerge yourself in the one man who created one of the most iconic things in the world,” said Eric Leong, producer on the Sistine Chapel event.

Michelangelo has created 182 pieces of art and you can see 34 of those life-size pieces here in Charleston right now at Festival Hall.

“This has toured all over the world, in the US, Asia, South America, and Europe,” said Leong, producer on the Sistine Chapel event.

Leong has been putting on this show for 5 years. There are 5 permanent exhibits around the world with plans to add 4 more.

“We know it’s hard to travel these days, we want to bring a little bit of Rome to you for a price of a meal in Italy,” said Leong, producer at the Sistine Chapel event.

“We know with everyone cooped up with COVID-19, we wanted to give people that visit, live in, play in the Charleston area a chance to feel like they could escape to Italy and to get out with their family and friends this summer,” said Dexter Foxworth, venue manager for Festival Hall.

This event is for anyone, art lovers, history buffs, students, everyone can take something away from the exhibit but get your ticket early, this weekend is already sold out.

“Those that are visiting Charleston and those that live here, we want them to be able to step off King street and walk into this beautiful venue at Festival Hall and experience Italy right here,” said Foxworth, venue manager for Festival Hall.

This event is here on display until September.