“Million Man March” held in Columbia for racial justice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of protesters rallied together for a “Million Man March” for racial justice.

Those in attendance were singing, linking arms, and carrying signs while marching in downtown Columbia.

Some law enforcement officers were also marching alongside protesters.

“This is dedicated to everyone that we have lost, in every facet of the system, to everyone we have lost to the murders of police brutality, to everyone that we have lost in our own communities for us not having the education that we need to get ahead.” Ashlee White, Lead Project Manager, Million Man March

The event was a recreation of the “Million Man March” that was held in Washington DC on October 16, 1995.

The march began at Martin Luther King Park and continued to the State House.