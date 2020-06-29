Million Man March held in Downtown Charleston

Sunday afternoon, a group gathered in Downtown Charleston to participate in a Million Man March.

The history of the march dates back to 1995 in Washington D.C. when over a million African American men joined together for a day of reconciliation and brotherhood.

Sunday’s smaller march had a goal to unify the community.

The group walked from White Point Garden to Marion Square.

“You have to get more than just our skin color involved,” said Mike Ancrum. “You have to get all races involved and then the movement will be moved.”

Ancrum is tired of sitting back and doing nothing while he says issues in America press on.

“That’s why I’m here today to support the cause and what’s going on in America, the climate, and everything is getting to be very exhausting and I’m tired of sitting back and not doing anything,” he said.

The events organizer Brandon Trollinger says the 1995 Million Man March inspired him.

“The whole mission was to bring unity within the black community and to spread peace and equal justice for all human beings,” said Trollinger.

He planned Sunday’s Million Man March for his ancestors.

“And for those who brought me to be the man I am today,” continued Trollinger. “I want my kids to follow the same lead I’m taking.”

Speakers at the events urged people to be the change they want to see and get out and vote when the time comes.