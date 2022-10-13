NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- 40 grants given to 30 organizations across the Lowcountry amounted to $9.9 million in funds that will help crime victims.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson presented the grants to multiple law enforcement agencies and victims services groups in North Charleston.

“They do it because they are passionate, they care and they understand the need,” said Wilson.

The money comes from the Victims of Crime Act, the Violence Against Women Act and the State Victim Assistance Program.

With Wilson stood dozens of people who represent the groups. Doors to Freedom helps survivors of sex trafficking.

“Our mission is to provide survivors with a safe place to experience a transformed life. We are able to provide holistic care to survivors of sex trafficking who enter our program in areas such as education, life skills, healthcare, case management and advocacy, personal growth and family engagement,” said Christabeth Turner of Doors to Freedom.

HALOS Charleston supports families who have taken in a relative child who cannot live with their parents because of abuse or neglect.

“If you can imagine you get the call in the middle of the night to pick up your niece or nephew you’re going to say ‘Yes yes! Don’t put them in foster care I’ll be there right away,’ and you don’t think about the ramification of the decision long term,” said Jennifer Richard, the Director of Philanthropy at HALOS Charleston. “Suddenly your household finances have gone up. Suddenly you have to deal with registering children for school. We help find resources in the community to support families with all those needs.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is one of the law enforcement agencies that receives grant money. Sheriff Duane Lewis says that it’s important to not forget about the victims who sometimes become left out of people’s minds when a crime occurs.

“I think in general terms when you look at the news the focus is on the suspect being apprehended or their bond,” said Sheriff Lewis. “They do get forgotten initially, but we have the resources through this program so we can come in immediately and address the issues that those victims have.”

Attorney General Wilson is calling to people who need help to let them know that there is a way to recovery.

“They’re here to give a voice to the voiceless, hope to the hopeless and power to the powerless. They’re here to empower you from victimhood to survivorship,” said Wilson.