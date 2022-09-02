NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Millions of Americans are traveling for the Labor Day Weekend and the Charleston International Airport is expecting thousands of travelers.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says airports across the country are seeing numbers higher than before the pandemic. Travelers at the airport say they were surprised to their flights departed on time, as some airports across the country are facing major delays and cancellations.

“I was expecting to come here and stand in the back in the line for a couple of hours, but thankfully I got here at the right time,” says Amanda Geter, who is traveling to Richmond.

A third of Americans are expected to travel over the weekend. Gas prices are slowly dropping around the United States with South Carolina’s average at $3.45 a gallon. In the Lowcountry, Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says it/s important to stay cautious and safe as more drivers are on the road.

“A lot of times what people do is they go out, they consume alcohol, and they don’t have that plan in place and they don’t use those ridesharing apps and that’s when we ultimately have to take them to jail or go tell a loved one they’re no longer with us,” says Trooper Pye.

Charleston International Airports’ website “I-Fly-Charleston” shows that all of the flights on Friday with the exception of a few were on time. Monday is expected to be the busiest weekend travel day, and travelers say they hope for an easy flight coming back home.

“They’ve all been okay. I had a few delays the last time. I had to stay overnight, but it wasn’t even the holiday so I hope this time it is seamless,” says Geter.

As many airports across the nation experience delays from staffing shortages, TSA reminds people to arrive at the airport 2 hours before their flight.