ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An Orangeburg County woman was found after being reported missing early this morning.

Deputies say Mary Carter, 67, was found safe in Elloree, SC around 2:45 PM.

She was checked out by EMS and was in good spirits.

”We’re thankful for the safe return of this lady. We thank everyone who kept a lookout for her,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.