Molina Healthcare donates $75,000 to SC nonprofits to support families during COVID-19 pandemic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Molina Healthcare of South Carolina is donating to the community to help people who are affected by COVID-19.

They will be donating a total of $75,000 to more than 10 community-based organizations across the state. The grants will help the nonprofits provide food and resources to South Carolinians during the pandemic.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with these amazing local organizations during this challenging time… We understand that many families are feeling increased uncertainty and anxiety as a result of the global spread of COVID-19. Molina cares about the communities in which we live, work and serve.” Dora Wilson, plan president of Molina Healthcare of South Carolina

Molina will be providing donations to the following organizations: