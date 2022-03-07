MONCKS CORNER, S.C (WCBD) – For the last week, News 2 has been reporting on the damage done to the property at Plantation Memorial Gardens including several ruined headstones. Now, one woman is speaking out to have these ongoing issues addressed.

Tammy Brown’s recent visits to visit her family’s final resting spots have been anything but pleasant.

“I wanted them here because I live down the road,” Brown said. “But they don’t need to be here like this. The building is just no good, they don’t take care of the place, they don’t take care of nothing.”

She says she’s concerned about the condition of the mausoleum where her parents rest.

“I want a structural engineer to come out and look at this building,” Brown said. “I know it’s not structurally sound, and if that’s the case, I want it fixed to where it is.”

She believes the mausoleum is slowly falling apart.

Brown recently had an encounter with a man who said he was the property owner, which she says wasn’t reassuring.

“He walked me in and he says, ‘Oh, don’t it look better?,’” she said. “I said, ‘Sir, all you did was pressure washed it, patched it and painted it. That’s not going to make it structurally sound.’ And he said, ‘This building is structurally sound.’ I said, ‘Have you had it checked?’ He said, ‘No, I just know.’”

But the mausoleum isn’t her only concern.

“They’re driving right over the graves,” Brown said. “There’s even a baby out there that just got buried and they drove right over the grave.”

Brown says people are considering moving their loved ones, and she is as well.

“These people out here have passed,” she said. “These are all people’s loved ones. These people that’s here, they can’t talk, somebody’s got to talk for them and some family members probably don’t know how to go about it, but I’m going to do everything I can to make it right for everybody because they love their family I know just as much as I do mine.”

Brown filed a claim against the property owners in May 2021, but a hearing date for that claims has yet to be determined.

News 2 has reached out to Plantation Memorial Gardens multiple times, but haven’t received a response.