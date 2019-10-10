Moncks Corner man arrested on child pornography charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a Moncks Corner man on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The news release stated that Jon Daniel St. Jean, 43, of Moncks Corner was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshal’s Service and Homeland Security Investigations, and members of the state’s ICAC Task Force assisted in this arrest.

Officials added that investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to St. Jean. Investigators stated that St. Jean distributed and possessed files of child pornography.

St. Jean was arrested on October 9, according to Spokesperson Robert Kittle.

He is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count, and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.