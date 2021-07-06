Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic returns after two-week suspension

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Moncks Corner’s Police Department confirm Police Chief Rick Ollic returned to the department Tuesday after serving a two-week suspension. It’s a story News 2 brought you first. The suspension was related to an investigation of a sexual assault allegation against a school resource officer assigned through the Moncks Corner Police Department.

Captain Mark Fields, who had been leading the department in Ollic’s absence over the last two weeks, confirmed the chief had returned to the office Tuesday morning. Chief Ollic declined to comment on the suspension or his status with the department moving forward.

Chief Ollic originally came under the microscope back in early June when one of his officers was accused of having sex with a teenager at Berkeley High School.

The victim’s stepfather spoke with News 2 in June and confirmed his daughter had been assaulted by the school’s resource officer, Zedrick M Smalls who was assigned to the school through the police department.

Residents and community members say they want answers related to the police chief’s suspension. Some say this isn’t the first time they’ve questioned the chief’s ability to lead the department.

“Where there’s smoke there’s a fire,” says Vicky Hall, a concerned resident. “We’ve got a problem here. We’ve got a problem with secrets here. I want to know why was Rick Ollic was suspended, I have a right to know as a citizen.”

Hall says she’s just one of several who feel Chief Ollic’s leadership fell short. Hall’s daughter and grandchildren killed in 2008, Ollic served as the lead investigator on the case with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. Hall says Ollic brushed the case off as a suicide and lied to her on several occasions about the case’s status.

“You (Ollic) didn’t care enough to do a proper investigation, what do you all think he cares about up here in Moncks Corner if he didn’t care about that situation,” says Hall.

Hall says there’s been no shortage of concerns when it comes to Chief Ollic since he took over as Moncks Corner Police Chief in 2016.

“I know some of his colleagues – they say if his mouth is open, he’s lying,” says Hall. “Is that who we want to be the chief of Police Chief for Moncks Corner? And I believe history is going to keep repeating itself.”

Hall says she’s hopeful more action will be taken against the police chief.

“His position in authority is to protect the public,” says Hall. “I believe he needs to be fired, I believe South Carolina Law Enforcement Division needs to be called in and go through these files and speak to a lot of people.”

News 2 reached out to Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockilear for a comment on Chief Ollic’s status, Lockilear said he wouldn’t comment on personnel matters. We also reached out to Town Administrator Jeff Lord and Town Council members. We were directed to the town’s Public Information Officer who also confirmed Chief Ollic’s return but declined to comment on his status with the department.