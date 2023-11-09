MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Moncks Corner Police Department (MCPD) is asking for help locating two suspects who attempted to use a stolen credit card to make ATM withdrawals and several purchases.

According to MCPD, the incidents occurred on Oct. 16.

Officers said the first suspect is a Black male approximately 6 feet tall wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “the North Face” written on the black. Suspect one is also dressed in a black face mask, grey jeans, one slip-on shoe on his left foot, and a red and white shoe on his right foot.

The second suspect is a Black female dressed in a black t-shirt and a pink cap on her head.

The pair were driving what looked to be a dark-colored Chrysler 200 with damage on the front end.

You are asked to contact Lt. Matthew Hoffer at (843) 719-7939 if you have any information regarding the suspects.

If you wish to give information anonymously, contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.