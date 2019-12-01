Montgomery celebrates Rosa Parks Day

MONTGOMERY, A.L. (WCBD) – Today, people in Alabama celebrated Rosa Parks Day, which commemorates her arrest that sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

The City of Montgomery is holding celebrations throughout the weekend to honor the special day.

Community members gathered at Saint Paul AME Church for a prayer breakfast.

On December 1, a statue of Parks was unveiled at the Montgomery Plaza close to where Parks is believed to have boarded the bus.

In 2018, the bill to declare December 1 as Rosa Parks Day unanimously passed in both the State House and Senate.