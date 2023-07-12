MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A room full of people left Mount Pleasant Town Hall on Wednesday with a new set of life-saving skills.

They participated in a monthly Narcan community training session, hosted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, WakeUp Carolina, and Charleston Center.

“What we highlight is how we got here with the opioid crisis, what to do about it, how to administer Narcan and where to get that medication,” explained Elizabeth Bilancione, a nurse practitioner at Charleston Center. “It’s a lifesaving treatment, everybody needs to know how to administer it.”

Organizers are working to get more people equipped with the opioid overdose reversal drug because they said we are in the middle of an opioid overdose crisis. Bilancione said it is likely linked to the rise in fentanyl over the last few years.

“It is in so many substances. So, we are seeing fentanyl-laced opioids like heroin and oxycodone, but we are also seeing fentanyl in other substances like cannabis, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Substances that nobody expects to overdose on,” she explained.

According to Mount Pleasant Police, they saw a spike in overdoses about 13 days ago. Sergeant Stephen Kudron said the department responded to eight overdoses within a week. Three of those were fatal.

Those account for half of the total amount of both fatal and non-fatal overdoses in Mount Pleasant, so far this year. Sgt. Kudron said there have been six fatal overdoses and 10 non-fatal overdoses in 2023.

“Other communities in the area also observed a spike in their incidents as well,” the sergeant said. When asked what may have led to the spike, he replied, “I think that was just a function of some bad batch being out there. More potent or whatever it was.”

By holding these trainings, the organizations are hopeful more lives will be saved with Narcan.

“Even if you don’t know a user, you may run across somebody who has used and exhibited signs of an overdose. So, it’s helpful for all to have it,” said Sgt. Kudron.

The training session is held at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month at Mount Pleasant Town Hall. You can sign up here.

To find a list of places you can receive Narcan, click here.